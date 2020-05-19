Microsoft and Thales partner to create unique cloud solution for armed forces

Microsoft and Thales, the European leader in cyber security, are collaborating to take a leading position in the digital transformation of the defence sector.

The two technology giants are to create a bespoke cloud solution, based on Microsoft's Azure Stack platform, that will deliver complete data security for forces groups within their own infrastructures.

Azure Stack also has the potential give users the ability to analyse big amount of data in real-time for intelligence gathering, to use military IoT applications involving various types of sensors on the field or to exchange data with mobile applications for augmented soldiers.

The signing of the 'preferred partnership', announced on Tuesday, comes as armed forces around the world are investing heavily in digital transformation in response to the rapidly increasing level of technology now available in the defence industry.

"We are thrilled to announce our unique partnership with Thales to accelerate digital transformation in the defence sector," Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations, Microsoft. "Together with Thales, we will be able to provide a flexible cloud platform with an unequalled level of security that will help overcome challenges within the defence industry."

Philippe Keryer, Executive Vice-President, Strategy, Research and Technology, Thales, added: "This preferred partnership reflects the shared spirit and passion for breakthrough technologies between our two groups and our teams. We are glad to reinforce our strong relationship with Microsoft through this new venture.

"Together, we will shape this new technological construct perfectly suited to support the evolving security needs of modern armed forces as they accelerate their digital transformation."