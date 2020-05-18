Middle East and African governments to spend $11.5 billion on IT

Research from Gartner indicates that governments in the Middle East and North Africa will spend $11.5 billion on IT products and services in 2016.

This includes internal services, software, IT services, data centre systems, devices and telecom services.

Moutusi Sau, Principal Research Analyst at Gartner, said: “The software segment includes enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain management (SCM), customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise application software, infrastructure software and vertical specific software (VSS). Software spending will grow 9.8 percent over 2015 spending, to reach US $1.2 billion in 2016.”

Further information on government sector IT spending is available to Gartner clients in the report Gartner report, Forecast: Enterprise IT Spending for the Government and Education Markets, Worldwide, 2014-2020, 1Q16 Update. The forecasts provide total enterprise IT spending, including internal spending and multiple lines of detail for spending on hardware, software, IT services, and telecommunications for vertical industries and 43 countries within seven geographies.

