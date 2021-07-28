Pega and Virtusa: helping healthcare transform

Pega has been "helping people crush business complexity and get work done" for over three decades, whether to ensure a wire transfer goes to the right person or handling a complex claim. Susan Taylor, Vice President of Core Administration, explains: "Through our real time insights, our one-to-one consumer engagement capabilities, and our leading customer service applications, we can bring back office transactions to front office engagements with consumers and really meet - and surpass - their expectations."

The company has a long-standing partnership with Virtusa. "Our partner Virtusa is able to take our technology, and combined with their industry insights, truly deliver for the needs of our healthcare clients every day - whether it's our compliance solutions, claims processing, or even managing the customer experience in direct interactions," Taylor says. "Together, Pega and Virtusa are able to deliver a lot more value in an accelerated way every day, and it's really exciting to see what we've been able to do."

A key part of the business is providing automation, which helps people in operations to complete repetitive tasks and access the right information for their members and patients in real time. "When a consumer calls into a call center, wouldn't it be nice to know what your last interaction was with them?" Taylor says "Were they satisfied with that phone call? Or, maybe the interaction wasn't on the phone, maybe it was a claim. Being able to pull all that disparate information together to deliver a solid, one-to-one personalised consumer experience is what we're all about, and it's what automation is all about," she says.

Over the last 18 months the healthcare sector has experienced a huge transformation, with the rise of telemedicine and the move to work remotely from home. "In a matter of months, we had to transform operations in business continuity plans that we thought we would never really have to use, into standard operating procedures for a workforce that even today is primarily at home," Taylor says. "That transformation has been huge in preparing organisations to think about work in the future. These are permanent changes, and apply to every industry, not just healthcare."

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Pega and Virtusa have provided solutions to help employers understand the new virus and its impact on their employee populations. In a very short span of time, Pega developed and took to market an application for employers to track the health status of their workforce, whether through direct disease or exposure.

Now that organisations are returning to the workplace, Pega has created additional solutions to manage this process. These practical, fast-to-deploy solutions not only provide rapid relief to crisis-induced challenges, they also help build and expand on digital transformation efforts for the future. This helps ensure these solutions deliver high-impact results by supporting the focus on the future of work taking place across the entire healthcare ecosystem.

"Using our core automation technology and our ability to help organisations understand and manage operations, we quickly put solutions in place to help enable our clients to manage their contributions to the recovery”

"It's been a great partnership" Taylor adds. "We've done some great things together to help organisations sustain the health and happiness of their employees and customers through these very challenging times."