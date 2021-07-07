Phoenix Cellular Appoints Director of Business Development

With over 20 years of experience in the mobile industry, Nigel Whitehead has been appointed as the new Business Development Director for Phoenix Cellular. As Whitehead takes on the role, the company believes that he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the next stage of its growth.

Phoenix Cellular’s Used Mobile Services

Phoenix Cellular is a wholesaler of used mobile phones. The company operates a state-of-the-art distribution and testing hub in the United Kingdom, to provide customers with the highest quality used mobile phones. The company is led by experienced personnel in the mobile communications sector and is proud to offer excellent customer and logistics services, which it guarantees through hiring talented staff.

Nigel Whitehead’s Mobile Experience

Whitehead joins the company with more than 20 years in telecommunications. He has previously worked for Sony Communications - as the Sales Director for UK and Ireland, as well as Verve Connect, Kondor and Ora Telecom. Whitehead joins the company - a fairly new one based in Crewe, United Kingdom, which was founded by Marc Walters, Paul Walters and Andrew Dulla, in 2015. Since the company was founded, it has raised turnover in excess of £50mn, with over 40,000 mobile phones sold each month.

The company’s Director, Andrew Dulla has spoken about Whitehead’s suitability for the role. “The appointment of Nigel is only going to accelerate us further and I look forward to working with him for a very long time,” says Dulla.

Whitehead has also spoken about his decision to take on the job. “They are an established market leader in the refurbished devices sector, and their knowledge, entrepreneurism, and genuine passion in what they do, meant the opportunity to join was just too exciting to turn down,” says Whitehead. “I think that with my 20+ years of experience in the mobile business, I can certainly help them meet and exceed their growth expectations.”

image source