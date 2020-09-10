Pyramid Analytics: a trusted digital transformation partner

Pyramid Analytics helps organisations navigate their data journeys. The data analytics company provides customers with a unified, trusted analytics platform that is adaptable, scalable and acts as a single analytics solution regardless of user type or skill level.

“Digital transformation has fundamentally changed the way that organisations view and consume data,” says Omri Kohl, co-founder and CEO at Pyramid Analytics. “We’re now in an environment where data is an absolutely critical asset—if you want to have a competitive advantage and to capitalise on any opportunities in the market, you need to leverage all data available to you. It’s the most significant cultural change in how people develop and scale companies. Just look at Facebook, Google and Amazon, they’re all hugely successful and all driven by data.”

CRU Group, a valued Pyramid customer and leading commodities analysis company, has undergone a significant digital transformation of their own. CRU offers analysis, forecasting and pricing services for the mining, metal and fertiliser industries. As such, its business is built around the effective analysis and use of data. “We’ve been working with CRU for roughly five years, enabling them to scale and provide effective data to their customers,” says Steve Cowell, Head of UK & Ireland. “At that stage, the company was embarking on its own digital transformation and had a lot of data in silos and spreadsheets. They were looking for an advanced analytics platform that would allow effective data modelling, improved security and governance.”

“We’ve spent a lot of time working with CRU to help them democratize and visualise their data and achieve real consistency across the organisation—ultimately transforming sales revenue reporting and driving portfolio growth. CRU is now able to more accurately forecast profit margin and influence how and what they sell. We are honored to be a trusted partner in their digital transformation and congratulate them on their tremendous success.”