SABIC zeroes in on additive manufacturing

The world’s second largest diversified chemical company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has announced that it is increasing its application development focus on industrial 3-D printing, often referred to as additive manufacturing technology (AM).

The move further underscores SABIC’s commitment to an evolving technology that is empowering industry to rapidly develop new materials and processes that can help achieve improved performance, complex designs, enhanced aesthetics and more economical part builds.

"The insights and technology developments coming from Sabic will deepen the understanding of the critical link between materials, design, processing and part performance needed to expand the technology from functional prototyping to real-world part production," said Ernesto Occhiello, SABIC’s executive vice president for Technology and Innovation. “Continuing to invest in capabilities and equipment to support the development of high performance materials for existing additive manufacturing processes as well as new, emerging technologies is a key enabler of SABIC’s strategy to help our customers address their constant challenge of lowering the cost to innovate and bringing their designs to market more quickly.”