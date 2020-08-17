DEWA harnessing 3D printing for productivity and efficiency

In a recent announcement made by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the organisation - via its research and development centre - has developed advanced infrastructure and specialist software for 3D printing.

DEWA has reported that it is the first organisation - in the GCC - to deploy Markforged Metalx 3D printing based on wire/filament. The highly accurate technology deployed by the company, reduces time and cost, as well as improves efficiency and productivity, and drives innovation.

“The 3D printing programme at DEWA has been selected as one of the Dubai 10X initiative projects. The initiative was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities. The programme also supports the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy, which is a unique global initiative to use technology for the service of humanity and promote the status of the UAE and Dubai as a global hub for 3D printing technology, by 2030. Our use of the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and world-class standards aligns with our continuous efforts to improve efficiency in the production, transmission and distribution of energy and water, develop future services and projects that enhance DEWA’s position as one of the best utilities in the world, and enhance Dubai’s leading position globally,” commented HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA uses 3D printing technology to produce prototypes and spare parts for its generation, transmission, and distribution divisions, as well as supporting the digitisation of its inventory.

The development of its 3D printing solutions took place at its research and development Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The park also provides technical solutions, training, knowledge sharing, mechanical testing, techno-economic analysis, and research and development in additive manufacturing. The Centre also includes DEWA’s Robotics & Drone laboratory, the first building in the UAE to be fully printed onsite.

“We work on innovating and developing new 3D printing facilities across DEWA’s divisions and draft quality procedure protocols. DEWA’s R&D Centre supports 3D printing of components that can endure high temperatures and harsh weather conditions. It includes the latest 3D printing technologies, such as reinforced plastic printers using a mixture of carbon fibre or fibreglass; CYBE printers; and Markforged Metalx metal printers. The Centre strengthens DEWA staff’s capabilities in 3D printing, through workshops and training sessions. Besides, it develops the experiences of its engineers and researchers and consolidates their knowledge of additive manufacturing, which supports national capabilities. The number of Emirati researchers at the Centre has reached 70%, including 40 male and female researchers. 20 of whom are PhD and master’s degree holders,” concluded Al Tayer.

