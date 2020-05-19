Santander partners with Telefonica to test 5G in Spain’s banking industry

Telefonica Spain has partnered with Santander to test 5G technology within the banking sector.

The joint venture has developed a 5G experience in two offices in Alcobendas, near the capital of Madrid.

These banking offices mark the first of their kind to be connected by 5G technology on the continent.

The project aims to advance and develop the technology within the financial industry, as well as support corporate customers during their transformation process.

“The initiative with Santander Spain is the result of the collaboration with our corporate customers to ensure that 5G technology is deployed in a way that fully meets their needs, prioritizing the development of the most demanded capacities,” commented Emilio Gayo, CEO of Telefónica Spain.

“With initiatives like this we also ensure the early adoption of 5G and the positive impact on the Spanish industrial network.”

“This agreement with Telefónica responds to Santander’s commitment to innovation and to accompanying our customers in the transformation process towards the new generation of 5G communications,” stated Rami Aboukhair, CEO of Santander Spain.

“The new technology will allow us to have a better connectivity and faster speed of response in transactions and to offer all our customers the best experience and the best possible solutions.”