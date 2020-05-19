SEAT and Telefónica unite to bring 5G and blockchain technology to the car industry

Telefónica has reached an agreement with SEAT to further promote the use of 5G and blockchain technology in the car industry.

The two European heavyweights have united as they look to drive the digitisation of the industry through the sharing of ideas and technologies.

Telefónica will become the 'strategic IT supplier' to SEAT, working in three specific areas: the shared use of insights, the application of 5G connectivity and digital transformation projects in car manufacturing.

That includes, as an Industry 4.0 initiative, the implementation of blockchain technology that will allow manufacturers to track different areas of their supply chains.

"With this agreement, SEAT consolidates itself as a benchmark in the sector’s digitisation," said SEAT President Luca de Meo.

"Joining forces with Telefónica as a strategic partner enables us to take a major step forward in our commitment to offering mobility solutions that make lives easier for the drivers of our vehicles."

Telefónica España President Luis Miguel Gilpérez added: "New technologies are truly going to trigger a revolution in the automotive sector, and at Telefónica we want to be the leading partner in helping SEAT spearhead this new phase."

"How big data and blockchains will influence the sector, or how decisive 5G will be for the future of the autonomous and connected car are a few of the innovations that Telefónica and SEAT are going to work on together."