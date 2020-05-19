Telecom Italia agrees Microsoft partnership to drive AI integration

Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced a new partnership with Microsoft to help further implement artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

By introducing new AI-based products and services through Microsoft's platform, TIM gets closer to its ambition of achieving a best-in-class service to its customers while advancing its digital transformation in Italy and Brazil.

Use cases include digital customer interactions through chatbots for immediate and focused assistance and improved traditional customer care leveraging on advanced analytics and cognitive capabilities.

"The present agreement is a step forward in DigiTIM’s strategy, strongly committed to providing digitisation of all processes to dramatically enhance the digital experience for best in class customer engagement and to create an effective digital journey," said Amos Genish, TIM Chief Executive Officer.

Microsoft's Jean-Philippe Courtois added: "Every day artificial intelligence is becoming more beneficial to businesses across the world. We welcome TIM’s decision to adopt the Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Platform for integration across all their business segments.

"Adoption of this platform will enable TIM to deliver customised digital assistance via their contact centers, enhancing mobility and connectivity to exceed customer needs."

Last month, Business Chief reported the intentions of both Samsung and Fujitsu to build artificial intelligence hubs in France.