Telia, Ericsson and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology to boost 5G in Sweden

5G development in Sweden is to be given new energy due to a collaboration between Telia, Ericsson and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

The trio are coming together to build a 5G 'Innovation Arena' where the technology will be tested and developed, with the overarching aim of driving the digitisation of sociery in the Scandinavian country.

According to a report from the GSMA 5G connectivity will account for nearly a third of the mobile network across Europe by 2025, with the first commercial 5G networks set to be activated by 2020, as reported by Business Chief last year.

The new cooperation is part of the Digital Demo Stockholm initiative that drives improvements for a smarter city by means of digital solutions.

"The 5G environment we will establish at KTH Campus means great opportunities to test technology and applications," says Mats Lundbäck, CTO, Telia Sweden. "Telia will contribute with technical, cutting-edge competence and solutions to ensure that Swedish academia and industry are in the driver’s seat and are able to take leadership in 5G use case development."

Joakim Sorelius, Head of Development Unit Networks, Ericsson, added: "Our joint efforts with Telia and KTH in building a 5G test environment is yet another step in our continued investment in R&D for 5G leadership.

"It is important to us to be part of the ecosystem of industries, communications service providers and academia for Sweden to stay at the forefront of 5G technology. 5G will accelerate the digitalization of society, impacting people’s lives and businesses alike."