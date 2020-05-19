Article
Technology

These 4 facts show that Nigeria is becoming Africa's e-commerce hub

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Nigeria, which recently unseated South Africa as the continent’s largest economy, is rapidly on its way to becoming one of Africa’s most connected economies. As increasing numbers of Nigerians turn to the internet for everything from news to shopping and cash transfers, the nation’s online infrastructure is expanding at a faster rate than ever before. 

MORE ON NIGERIA:
Kenya and Nigeria among world's fastest growing economies
Held to ransom: Nigeria's convoluted oil economy
Lekki seaport in Nigeria receives $1.5 billion funding

Here are 5 facts that you may not have known about the country’s rapidly growing connectivity:

1. Nigeria has 83 million active phone lines with access to mobile Internet, compared with only 400,000 fixed telephone lines recorder in 2001

2. 85 percent of online shoppers in Nigeria use smartphones for product research compared to only 30 percent using use PCs and 6 percent using tablets

3. Nigeria represents 29 percent of Africa’s total Internet access, with a growth rate of 52 percent in 2014 as opposed to 11 percent in 2013

4. At $500 million in online sales per year, Nigeria is the leader of e-commerce throughout Africa

Read the June Issue of African Business Review. 

NigeriaInternet AccessconnectivityE-Commerce
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability