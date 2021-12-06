Tivian: Experience data that drives solutions

Asking the simple question why, helps Tivian enrich data for its global partners and improve the customer and employee experience.

Tivian is a leader in experience intelligence management. The (Software-as-a-Service) SaaS company, which has been operating across 35 countries for more than 20 years, partners with Tableau Software to drive solutions by analysing internal and external data.

“Under the hood, Tivian is a Ferrari for uncovering business challenges,” said Rob Austin, Director of Business Intelligence Director at Tivian. “We collect experience data, analyse it and interpret it using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and turn it into actionable solutions.

“I think of data and business intelligence as a sat nav, which helps you make decisions, but when you add experience data, it's like having live traffic information. You've already got all the data from your sales, from your operations, and when you add experience data, suddenly the landscape changes every day. Yesterday you needed to turn left, today you need to turn right. That's what experience data can bring to a company.

“It's highly configurable in EFS and conversely Tableau Software is highly configurable for getting the data out, so it's a great match,” said Austin.

External business intelligence

Tivian focuses on external business intelligence. “We look at our customers and our customer's customers and share those dashboards out to them. This includes operational, or sales data, and what we look at is the ‘why question’. Such as why sales are increasing or decreasing? We can get this by asking the right people, by doing market research. We try to enrich that ‘what’ data with the ‘why’ to give us a fuller picture.”

Austin pointed out that its team of experts in customer and employee experience data, sets Tivian apart from its competitors. “We tend to have millions of data points and we use cutting edge AI and text analytics to drive this.

Understanding Experience data

“At Tivian we continually try to improve the employee and customer experience, and we partner with a lot of large companies like Ipsos, Kantar PwC, and, of course, Tableau Software,” said Austin whose role is to make the data simple to understand.

“Data collection is probably the most complex process and it is the job of me and my team to make it understandable,” said Austin who pointed out this data allows companies to get genuine feedback and customers and employees.

Commenting on future plans, Austin said it was focused on delving deeper into AI and more text analytics.

Tivian CEO Frank Møllerop said : “Over decades of experience, we've taken the pulse of our customers and the wider market to determine that there is a need to reinvent the experience management category and evolve it into something much more dynamic.”

Tivian, has been a partner of Tableau Software since 2014. “Tivian is very open and creative,” comments Peter Chizlett Regional Vice President of Sales, EMEA Tableau Software. “By working with Tivian, we're helping an innovative partner in the world of analytics.”