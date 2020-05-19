Vodafone launches 'V for Vodafone' to revolutionise the IoT consumer market

Vodafone is bringing its sophisticated Internet of Things network to consumers by launching 'V for Vodafone'.

The mobile giant is reinforcing its standing as one of the world's leading exponents of IoT technology by unveiling a specially-designed SIM card and smartphone app for customers.

Via their devices, consumers will be able to manage a range of IoT devices such as mobile security cameras, pet trackers and bag trackers.

"The Internet of Things is already beginning to transform how businesses operate," said Vodafone Group Chief Executive, Vittorio Colao. "Over the next decade, the expansion of IoT into consumer markets will bring about an equally dramatic shift in how people manage their daily lives, at home and in their leisure time.

"'V by Vodafone' makes it simple to connect a wide range of IoT-enabled devices, helping customers keep everyone and everything that matters to them safe and secure."

Vodafone is one of the world's leading mobile companies for the implementation of IoT, managing over 59mn connections worldwide and a services platform designed for business-critical applications.

McKinsey Global Institute says the possible economic impact of IIoT in 2025 could reach between $3.9trn and $11.1trn.