Data quality must also be fully understood, which has become important given most organisations are deploying AI in some form to fuel their data processes and drive informed decision-making.

“Accurate, trustworthy and timely data can give organisations that much needed competitive edge and drive organisational growth,” explains Hanson. “On the other hand, bad data leads to bad outcomes. If the information provided to leaders is poor, they are effectively navigating without an accurate map or the right instruments to guide their journey.

“Without appropriate data controls, organisations risk making incorrect decisions in the short-term. In the long-term, it reduces the potential benefits of AI technologies.”

Hanson believes the EU’s decision to regulate the data feeding AI systems is a “smart” legislative move.

Despite additional complexity, the Act is set to push many organisations into taking concrete steps that will empower them to use data more effectively and protect its integrity.

“Not only will it protect the potential of a technology that can fuel economic growth,” Hanson continues, “but it will protect the very essence of a business.”

Unlocking the data supply chain

As the need for data accuracy, clarity and governance intensifies, businesses will need to adopt a policy of discipline and resilience.

While organisations will inevitably prefer to address this challenge using a single platform, Informatica’s recent survey of 600 global executives revealed half are using five or more tools to support data management priorities in 2023.

“There’s a very real risk that companies relying on multiple data management products will struggle with technical debt, interrupt the data supply chain and make compliance significantly more costly and time-consuming,” adds Hanson.

“Organisations need to move away from manually documenting data in order to counter these challenges and seamlessly demonstrate compliance.”

Hanson says standardising data on a single data management platform underpinned by a metadata system of record will provide the required level of visibility.

“This offers organisations synergy and simplicity – the ability to integrate data from multiple points and apply powerful AI principles, while ensuring the quality, governance and traceability of data is built into the data management principles.”