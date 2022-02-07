Video
Sustainability

CCE builds strong foundations with Red Sea

February 07, 2022
undefined mins
Regional Director Joseph Sarkis explains the changing face of KSA construction and its work with the Red Sea Development Company
CCEThe Red Sea Development Company
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Taurus Group: Open platforms, HPC & Industry 4.0

#Alex Ninaber#Taurus Group
Digital Strategy

Careem driving digital transformation in the Middle East

Technology

Eurofiber: Laying the foundations for a digital society

Technology

Design and improve experiences with Qualtrics XM