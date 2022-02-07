Community
Search
Advertise
Editorial
Video
Sustainability
CCE builds strong foundations with Red Sea
February 07, 2022
undefined mins
Regional Director Joseph Sarkis explains the changing face of KSA construction and its work with the Red Sea Development Company
CCE
The Red Sea Development Company
Share
Share
Related
Content
CCE builds strong foundations with Red Sea
Sustainability
Featured Videos
View all
Featured
Taurus Group: Open platforms, HPC & Industry 4.0
#Alex Ninaber
#Taurus Group
Digital Strategy
Careem driving digital transformation in the Middle East
Technology
Eurofiber: Laying the foundations for a digital society
Technology
Design and improve experiences with Qualtrics XM