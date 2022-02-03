CCE builds strong foundations with Red Sea

Contracting and Construction Enterprises (CCE), was established in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1992 as a privately-owned general contracting company, operating in the Arabian Gulf and other countries of the Middle East.

Today its broad portfolio covers hotels, infrastructure and megaprojects throughout the Kingdom.

Regional Director Joseph Sarkis reflects on a key year for Saudi construction.

“In 2020 there was a lot of talk about design and marketing and not so much activity on the ground, but in 2021 we saw a big movement, and lots of mobilisation. It looks like it’s going to swing from one extreme to the other. Now we’re rushing towards an over-demand of projects with limited supply, so it’s a very challenging landscape, but there are a lot of opportunities as well as risks.”

Working closely with Red Sea Development Company (RSDC), CCE is involved in one of its first deliverables, a 1.5m sqm Coastal Village, which will be the base for the management team.

“It’s very exciting to be part of this first, big development in the area and we have the entire secondary infrastructure package designed to reduce carbon emissions –. Our project also includes the construction of central facilities and a road and track network dedicated to sustainable transportation” CCE started in February 2021 and planning to handover mid-2022.

RSDC operates BIM360 which CCE taps into, providing an efficient, combined platform for managing the ambitious, 90-island archipelago project. “You need to make sure that staff keep getting the training they need. The biggest investment is in the people who are going to run the projects.”

He said a lot of cutting edge tech, such as AI and ML, aren’t developed enough yet to generate a clear return. “It’s a bit like 3D Printing – week by week there are new developments and it is an area we keep a very close eye on.”

Sustainable construction is a key focus for RSDC and CCE, along with culture. “Today sustainability and environmental protection has to be ingrained in the culture – right from the tendering stage.”

He highlights trust as another important topic, as clients and contractors embark on less rigid and more fluid project arrangements.

“Having trust has such a huge value – it’s a difficult thing to build but once you have it, you can move so much faster together with your client. One of the reasons RSDC has got ahead of its competitors is its ability to evolve as they’re moving. And that will only work if you have mutual trust.”

Sarkis is confident the Red Sea Project will be a unique tourism landmark.

“I’ve been around the world and never seen beaches as impressive, and corals so clear. We would like to thank the Saudi Government for giving us this amazing opportunity, and creating the Vision 2030 – it’s a very exciting time to be working in construction in the Kingdom.”





