Digital trust | The route to a safe, secure and cyber resilient organization.

Given today’s cyber threat landscape, it is imperative organizations have the correct protocols, policies and procedures in place to keep their information safe, data secure, infrastructure robust and ultimately, make them resilient. Watch how BSI’s Red Team experts help organizations to secure their network from a potential malicious attack, safeguarding their reputation and sensitive information. In this video, our experts perform a red team test to reflect a real-world attack scenario focusing on revealing possible threats to the critical data. Learn how penetration testing makes the organizations aware of the risks and vulnerabilities of the business and works as an exercise for internal teams and their procedures for such an event.