Video
Digital Strategy
Ooredoo Algerie - What makes a good leader?
By Andrew Stubbings
October 12, 2020
undefined mins
Timos Tsokanis, CTO at Ooredoo Algérie, discusses the company’s role in enabling a societal digital transformation — and its response to COVID-19
