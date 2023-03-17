Become an expectation business to deliver next-gen loyalty

We are now living in the expectation age – a time when a brand’s ability to deliver against consumer expectations will determine their success in an ever-changing environment.

Consumers now expect a personal and seamless experience across all touch-points, from research through to purchase, tailored to their individual needs. They want the brands they are loyal to, to know them and what they value, and reflect that in the way they operate their business.

Together these aspects have pushed brands to adapt and evolve the way they operate to meet these growing expectations, helping to instil trust and loyalty with their customers, which ultimately will have a positive impact on their commercial performance in the long term.

However, becoming an ‘expectation business’ is not an easy task to achieve when customer expectations are not only high but constantly evolving. It requires a shift in business strategy and organisational structure, as well as a reset and re-think from business leaders around how to ensure their brand succeeds.

With 66% of consumers saying they care more about experience than a brand’s price point, and with 32% stating they would stop using a brand after just one bad experience, the brands that get the customer experience right will continue to thrive, and those who don’t will not survive.

Measure what actually matters



In becoming an ‘expectation business’, the driving force should be how to meet and exceed your customers’ expectations consistently, becoming truly customer centric.

As customer expectations change, so will the focus of your business, which may feel like a constantly moving target that is impossible to set expectations against. However, by aligning your brand to a ‘north star’ that links strategic objectives to measurable business outcomes, becoming an ‘expectation business’ can become a profitable reality.

Measuring success, however, can be tricky. Sometimes it’s possible to choose KPIs that seem like a driver for success, but these can result in distorting the truth or — even worse — can drive your business into the ground.

A great example of this is when a chain of well-known fried chicken restaurants decided to measure success based on minimising chicken wastage. However, when one restaurant branch which was proving to be very successful was investigated further, it was found that the waste cutting solution that had been implemented was also minimising sales by switching the friers off before the restaurant closed. Whilst the business achieved zero chicken wastage, it was at the cost of customer expectations and revenue.

It is essential that brands choose measures based on what desired outcomes they want to achieve — and what will encourage the right behaviours within their organisation, not just based on what can be measured.

Customer satisfaction, retention, and engagement as well as revenue all should play a part in how business outcomes are measured. The customer experience that you deliver needs to be connected and set up in a way to provide a cohesive picture of what’s going right or wrong and why.

By measuring the things that ultimately matter, which includes the items that influence outcomes and relationships, you can improve the effectiveness of your experiences in new and innovative ways around your customers.

