Carrefour reveals busy and profitable first half of 2016

French retail group Carrefour has announced strong H1 results and vows to continue investing towards its 2016 target of €2.5-2.6 billion.

The company, best known for its giant hypermarkets across France and other countries in mainland Europe, recorded a growth in organic sales of 2.9 percent, with return on investment growth going up for the eight consecutive half, coming in at 5.3 percent.

Total H1 sales hit €40.6 billion, thanks largely to resilience seen in France and strong growth in emerging markets such as Latin American and Taiwan.

Carrefour noted the following investments during the period:

Openings of 305 convenience stores, 97 supermarkets, five cash and carry stores and 3 integrated hypermarkets in H1

Digital-channel development in all the Group’s countries

First contribution of Rue du Commerce in France

Creation of Cargo, a real estate company dedicated to logistics controlled by Carrefour and co-financed with third parties

Accelerated pace of DIA store conversions in France with 260 stores converted in H1. 412 stores are now under Carrefour banners; the conversion of the 648 stores will be completed as planned at end-2016



As well as committing to the €2.5-2.6 billion investment for the year, the company will also aim to increase its cash flow and maintain its BBB rating.

