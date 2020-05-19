Article
Corporate Finance

Carrefour sees profits rise in the first half of 2018

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The French retail company, Carrefour, announced a 5.8% rise in its operating profits from the first half of 2018.

Operating profits from the first six months to June hit €597mn (US$694.2mn) – higher than the €523mn ($608.14) that had been forecast by Inquiry Financial for Reuters.

The increase in profit is anticipated to be connected to the firm’s €520mn ($604.7mn) savings as part of its recent strategy, as well as strong sales in Brazil, Reuters revealed.

The largest retailer in Europe announced its five-year plan in January, which involved cutting costs and jobs.

By 2022, Carrefour aims to increase E-commerce investment and develop a partnership with Tencent, the Chinese technology firm, to compete with US online retail giants and boost sales.

SEE ALSO:

The company also plans to focus on convenience stores and selling organic products from private labels to reduce its dependence on hypermarkets.

“The first half was a major step forward and a sign Carrefour has changed. Our execution was well in-line with our targets,” stated Alexandre Bompard, CEO of Carrefour.

“The fast start of the Carrefour 2022 plan reinforces our confidence in Carrefour’s ability to transform itself rapidly and in depth.”

“We confirm the targets we have set ourselves for 2020 and 2022.”

Bompard also noted that savings would accelerate once gains had returned from job cuts in its home country.

FranceRetailProfitCarrefour
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability