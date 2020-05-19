Article
Corporate Finance

Coca-Cola announces plan to move European listings onto London Stock Exchange

By Bobby Clevenger
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Global beverage giant Coca-Cola, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, announced today plans to seek a new listing on the London Stock Exchange for the European division of its business, according to a Reuters report. The decision was announced in tandem, with announcements of its fourth quarter revenue for 2018.

Revenue totalled approximately US$12.7bn in 2018, according to the Insider, up 4% from the previous year. Profits also rose by 3% over the same period. “Our 2018 results demonstrate this momentum, reflecting our ongoing focus on driving profitable revenue growth through strong price and mix realisation and solid in market execution,” said Coke CEO, Damian Gammell. “I am especially proud of how our teams embraced the positive challenges brought by great summer weather across northern Europe, partially offset by softer trading in Spain and France.”

SEE ALSO: 

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, which has a major plant in East Kilbride, announced its intention to seek admission to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and to delist from Euronext London effective from 28 March 2019.The company’s move to the UK may also be motivated by an 18.5% growth in revenue in the country over the course of 2018, largely thanks to clement summer weather.

According to Reuters, Coke European Partners forecast low single-digit revenue growth for 2019, excluding any impact from currency fluctuations or incremental soft drink taxes, and comparable operating profit growth of 6 to 7 percent.

Coca ColaCokeEast KilbrideLondon Stock Exchange
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability