Why are firms choosing New York Stock Exchange over London?

"I think Arm is still the jewel in the crown of UK tech, regardless of where the listing is, but it's also the jewel in the crown of the SoftBank portfolio. If they think they can get a higher valuation in New York, they probably have to explore that.



"The shame is that this is a company set up in 1990, 60 miles from the London market. It's got a customer base to die for, and we should think about how we make sure the next Arms want to be listed here, and want to grow here."



The public versus private problem



Clearly, questions will be asked about what can be done to encourage big-name British businesses to stick with the London stock market.



Ashton argues that there are too many costs associated with being a publicly-listed company, as opposed to private.



Supermarket Morrisons is among the firms to end up in private hands, having been taken over by US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for US$8.4bn in 2021.



However, arguing the positives for being in London, Ashton adds: "We think being public in London is a great place to be. There is huge upside to being a publicly-traded company.



"Companies listed in London can raise companies very quickly; they can operate transparently which is good for society, the people they trade with, their staff; and actually they can distribute the wealth fairly to investors.



"That said, there's a lot that's eroding that upside. We calculate that for a typical small-cap company, they're paying half a million pounds of cost every year, over and above what they might do if they were a similar-sized private company. A lot of that comes down audit cost, assurance, the cost of governance, listing and advisory costs. We think there's too much cost there attached to purely being public."