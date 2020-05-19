Cybersecurity firm MWR InfoSecurity acquired by F-Secure

It has been revealed that British data security firm MWR InfoSecurity has been acquired by Helsinki-based F-Secure in a deal valued at £80mn.

As a result of the deal, MWR’s operations, most namely its CounterCept threat detection platform, will be integrated with the F-Secure’s cybersecurity portfolio.

“We’ve always relied on research-driven innovations executed by the best people and technology,” says MWR InfoSecurity CEO Ian Shaw. “This approach has earned MWR InfoSecurity the trust of some of the largest organizations in the world.”

“We see this approach thriving at F-Secure, and we look forward to working together so that we can break new ground in the cybersecurity industry.”

F-Secure has described the deal as a “significant milestone” in accelerating its growth, with the merger set to make the combined company one of the largest cybersecurity, detection and response service companies across Europe.

“The acquisition brings MWR InfoSecurity’s industry-renowned technologies to F-Secure making our detection and response offering unrivaled,” said F-Secure CEO Samu Konttinen. “Their threat hunting platform (Countercept) is one of the most advanced in the market and is an excellent complement to our existing technologies.”

The merger will see MWR’s 400 employees joining the F-Secure team, significantly enhancing its capabilities.