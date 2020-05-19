Article
European business travel spending on the rise

By Kirti Khanna
May 19, 2020
European business travel spending is expected to rise, according to figures released by the Global Business Travel Association.

The GBTA BTI Outlook – Western Europe report, conducted by the GBTA Foundation and sponsored by Visa, Inc, says that spending in Germany, the UK, France, Spain and Italy – which together represent nearly 70 percent of Western Europe’s business travel – will grow at over six percent in 2015 and 2016.

Catherine McGavock, GBTA's Regional Vice President – EMEA, said: "The study shows that the European economy is gathering steam and beginning to put its economic woes in the rear-view mirror. Business travel is faring even stronger than the moderate economic breakthrough, with double digit spending growth in Germany as well as over 7 percent growth in both the U.K. and Spain this year. Still uncertainties in the global economy present risks to this business travel breakout, leading to a cautiously optimistic outlook for many companies."

