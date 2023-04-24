Business travel spend up 147% in the UK, research finds

Huge rise in travel spend among UK companies

The huge uplift in business travel spend may come as a surprise following a summer of international travel chaos and several strikes by UK public transport employees.

This occurred against a backdrop of wider economic uncertainty and a looming recession.

However, having previously been slow to recover post-pandemic compared to France and Germany, the UK’s 147% growth has seen it surpass both of the aforementioned nations.

The UK’s spend on train travel, while still lagging behind flying, jumped from 32.53% in 2021 to 41.6% in 2022, demonstrating a shift towards train travel among SMBs – perhaps in an effort to operate in a more sustainable fashion.

Spendesk’s research also revealed the UK’s top travel suppliers – British Airways, Eurostar and Trainline – led the way in 2022 in terms of the country’s business travel.

The average spend on British Airways went up from US$44,632 in 2021 to US$76,025 in 2022. Spending on Eurostar almost tripled, rising to US$33,903, while Trainline’s almost doubled to US$46,674.

When it comes to road travel in the UK, Uber commanded the highest spend on business travel in 2022, with 55%. Standard taxis accounted for 38% and other app-based taxi services took 7% of spend.

Also included in Spendesk’s data were accommodation bookings.

Airbnb topped the list of most popular suppliers, with an average of US$127,179 spent per company, per month. The firm was followed by Hotels.com (US$63,000) and Booking.com (US$40,711).