Top 5 business travel iPad apps

iPads may look stylish. You can watch movies on them, listen to hours of music on them and let everyone on your social networking sites know where your latest business trip takes you. But putting them to use in case of emergency or to make the finishing touches to a presentation on-the-go is not so easy if you don’t know the right apps to download.

African Business Review has selected five apps that you should never be without when you find yourself on the road, in the air, or on the oceans…

1. Quickoffice Pro HD

$14.99

Unfortunately there are no officialMicrosoft Office apps available for the iPad. Microsoft is hoping that people will prefer to work on tablets that come with Word, PowerPoint and Excel pre-installed and run the mobile version of Windows 8, Windows RT.

Quickoffice however is invaluable when it comes to being able to create and edit documents, presentations and spreadsheets.

2. Google Translate

Free

This handy app allows you to translate words and phrases between more than 60 languages using Google Translate for iOS. For most languages, you can speak your phrases and hear the corresponding translations. Saves you having to carry around phrase books and making embarrassing errors!

3. Skype

Free

The benefits of Skype are known far and wide. It has taken conference calling to w hole new level. No longer will you have to dial in and wait for people to join the conversation over a handset – simply install Skype and have your office call you while you sit in your hotel room on the other side of the world, talking at your iPad. Simple.

4. Skyscanner

Free

If there is one thing you can never 100 percent rely on, it’s air transport. Sure, most of the time flights run smoothly. But you never know when that train may be cancelled and you arrive at the airport too late to board.

The Skyscanner app allows you to be able to look at the options for ‘Plan B’. It quickly works out an air route from one location to another, while also comparing prices to make sure you don’t have to pay the earth to get where you need to be, displaying airline numbers so you can book that next available flight.

5. Regus

Free

It’s not always convenient to meet in a bar or a restaurant – especially when you’re in a foreign city and don’t know much about the local haunts. But this Regus app provides you with offices, business lounges and meeting rooms close to your location that you can put to good use. It even displays directions on how to get there, and for no cost, too.