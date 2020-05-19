Article
Corporate Finance

Fox confirms plans to sell stake in Sky to Comcast for $15bn

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Twentieth Century Fox has announced it will be selling its stake in the British telecommunications company to Comcast.

Comcast recently placed the winning bid for Sky, acquiring 61% of its assets for US$40bn.

The US-based multichannel provider will now purchase the remaining 39% stake in Sky for £11.63bn ($15bn).

Fox had announced last year its plans to sell its shares in the telecommunications company to Disney.

SEE ALSO:

However, following the bidding war, Rupert Murdoch’s firm expressed interest in selling to Comcast, provided it received permission from Disney.

“In light of the premium Comcast has agreed to pay for Sky, we and Disney have decided to sell 21CF’s existing 39% holding in Sky to Comcast,” stated Fox.

“We congratulate Comcast on their pending acquisition. We are proud of the role our company has played in building Sky, and of the outstanding value we have delivered for shareholders of 21CF and Sky, and customers across Europe.”

“The sale of Fox's Sky holdings will substantially reduce the cost of our overall acquisition and allow us to aggressively invest in building and creating high-quality content for our direct-to-consumer platforms to meet the growing demands of viewers,” commented Robert Iger, CEO of Disney.

disneySkyfoxComcast
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability