Sky and BEO prolong investment in Black entrepreneurs

It comes as welcome news that the Black Equity Organisation (BEO) is extending the deadline for applications to its Future 100 Growth Fund, which is offering investments of up to £15,000 (US$18,600) in talented Black businesspeople across the UK.

Launched last year courtesy of a partnership between Sky and the BEO, the £1 million (US$1.24m) scheme is aimed at identifying and turbocharging the country’s most innovative Black-founded businesses and the people behind them.

In addition, successful companies will receive access to supply chains and a free 12-month Sky Business broadband and phone package, as well as access to business mentors including Sky executives.

According to data from the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, a staggeringly tiny fraction (0.17%) of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have Black leaders.