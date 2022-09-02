Trailblazer: Clorox's DEI leader Shanique Bonelli-Moore

Name: Shanique Bonelli-Moore

Job Title: Chief Diversity and Social Impact Officer

Company: The Clorox Company





When Shanique Bonelli-Moore looks at her daughter, she sees her growing into someone able to be herself without a moment of self-doubt, and someone who can thrive in any environment. And she knows that the kind of confidence she and her husband are working to instil in her cannot be undone by one moment, one person, or one employer.

It is this that Shanique would like to see in all future generations, and it’s what drives her as a diversity and impact leader.

“I work in DEI because I’m inspired to help others be their authentic selves,” she tells Business Chief. “I want to help future generations better navigate challenges in a world that’s not always so inviting. It is important we ensure all people feel a sense of belonging so they can thrive at work, at home, and in their communities.”

And it is this ambition and passion that Shanique brings to her new role as Chief Diversity and Social Impact Officer at The Clorox Company , where she plans to “advocate for changes that help people bring their best selves to work, home and community”.

In this role, Shanique is overseeing the important initiatives already underway at Clorox, and its expanded diversity and inclusion commitment which includes equity and allyship (IDEA). She is also leading the strategy and execution of Clorox Foundation’s charitable giving and community engagement programs for employees – work that is central to the company’s IGNITE strategy and to its goal of being a people-centred, purpose-driven company.

“There’s so much great work already being done at Clorox,” Shanique says, pointing to the company’s executive committee which is nearly 50% female. “Clorox has demonstrated commitment to building diverse teams starting at the top and an inclusive, equitable culture where every teammate is expected to play an active role.”

Clorox recognised for commitment to DEI efforts

Clorox has been deeply committed to ensuring that DEI is reflected and prioritised across all levels of its organisation, earning recognition for its efforts from Forbes, Bloomberg, and Diversity MBA, among others.

And Shanique plans to take Clorox’s already acclaimed DEI efforts to even greater heights. “I’ll bring my years of experience in social impact and the inclusion and diversity space to help amplify what we’re already doing and push us in some new directions,” she tells Business Chief. “I’m excited to help unite teammates, bridge interests and identities, foster career development, attract new teammates, and enhance global community building to help drive company growth.

“This is more important than ever as we look to grow by building purpose-driven brands that matter to more and more people around the world.”

Clorox brands, from the namesake cleaning products to Hidden Valley, Kingsford, Glad, Brita and Burt’s Bees, to name a few, are found in 9 out of 10 U.S. households. “Think about that – that’s almost every household in America. With that kind of reach, we have a huge opportunity to make a positive impact on people through our company’s purpose to champion people to be well and thrive every single day.

“In my role, I can help make sure the work we are doing – inside the company, through our brands and in our communities – is done with diversity, inclusion, and equity at its core.”

Shanique brings to the role years of experience working in the diversity and inclusion space, with positions at UTA, BuzzFeed, Anheuser-Busch InBev, NBC Universal and GE, serving as the driving force behind the design of many significant, global DEI learning and development programs, pushing industry-leading changes in wage investments and creating employee inclusion groups.

In her most recent role as executive director of inclusion at United Talent Agency (UTA), she spearheaded the company’s efforts to model inclusion for the industry. Joining UTA in 2018, Shanique oversaw internal communications and helped guide UTA’s early efforts to build a thriving diversity and inclusion program.

She worked alongside the UTA Foundation to direct a US$1 million donation to social justice causes and elevate senior leaders of colour to the Board of Directors and Partnership at UTA.

While being a business and growth-oriented leader, Shanique’s commitment extends far beyond just her job. As well as serving as adjunct professor of Diversity, Inclusion and Leadership in communications at Syracuse University, Shanique also runs a lifestyle brand and community, Girlfriends Retreat, which centers women while celebrating the transformative power of friendships.

Companies need to lead by example on allyship

Shanique finds it hard to pinpoint any one project or outcome she is most proud of, as she sees the work as something that calls on her to show up every day with fresh optimism.

“Addressing issues that are so personally impactful to people while representing the values of a business has been a deeply fulfilling experience.”

Like so many people in the field, Shanique says she was fully tested as she and her team navigated 2020, from the pandemic to the racial uprisings, but that she was proud to see so many companies stand up.

As for the future, Shanique stresses the need for companies to continue to lead by example and to strengthen their commitments, specifically around allyship.

“I encourage people to think about allyship as a verb. We need to move people beyond being hand raisers to becoming active participants in solving problems and bringing new ideas. We all own this work, and it lives in all parts of how our businesses will grow, from marketing to product development, R&D to sales.

“When we celebrate differences and bring people together to solve big challenges, we can leave an indelible mark for future generations. Together, we can all make a positive impact.”