What’s more, the nation’s best workplaces for women are addressing issues relating to financial instability and the spiralling cost of living, taking into account the UK’s persistent gender pay gap.

Many were found to be regularly reviewing total compensation packages and continuously benchmarking their rewards offerings to remain competitive in the market and promote gender equity at work.

“In times of crisis, these organisations have shown bold levels of support for their entire workforce,” adds the report.

“Amidst the cost-of-living crisis, for example, many offered pay rises – with some matching inflation rates – for all employees. Others offered one-off bonuses to alleviate financial pressures, or access to support such as financial advisors.”

Also highlighted is the tendency for leading workplaces to lend a helping hand to their workers as they battle an increasing workload and deal with growing stress as a result.

An overwhelming majority (91%) of women working in the top five workplaces for women said they felt supported overall in their jobs.

“Creating a kind and respectful work environment is a core focus for these organisations,” say researchers. “They recognise the significance of treating one another with respect, avoiding the temptation to take out stress on colleagues and viewing unmet targets as opportunities for reflection rather than blame.”

