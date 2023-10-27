These are the best countries in Europe for gender equality

In fact, Europe dominates the upper echelons of the list, ensuring the region overtakes North America as the best continent for gender parity. New Zealand (4th), Nicaragua (7th) and Namibia (8th) are the only non-European nations to make the top 10.

On the flip side, fellow Europeans in the form of Austria, France and Bulgaria all registered declines of at least one percentage point in their gender parity score.

Work to do in achieving gender parity

A significant contributor to overall progress in 2023 is improvement in closing the educational attainment gap, with 117 out of 146 indexed countries now having closed at least 95% of the gap.

While no country in the index has achieved full gender parity, the top nine ranking countries have closed at least 80% of their gap.

However, parity has advanced by just 4.1 percentage points since the first edition of the report, with the overall rate of change slowing significantly.

Read the full report: WEF Global Gender Gap Report 2023

******

For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief UK & Europe and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

You may also be interested in the Business Chief US & Canada website.

******

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.