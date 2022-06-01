How six top 50 female employers are driving gender equality

4 GlaxoSmithKline

Ranked a top employer in the UK for the third consecutive year, GlaxoSmithKline is on track to achieve its ambitious gender parity goal of 45% female representation in senior roles by 2025 achieving 40% in 2021.

The pharma is a member of the 30% Club gender campaign and continues to be part of the FTSE Women Leaders review, and conducts country-based reviews on fair and equal pay to ensure all markets have clear guidance, tools and support to ensure pay equity with its UK gender pay gap outperforming the national average (1.41% compared to 14.6%).

The company supports development and career progress for high-performing female managers via its Accelerating Difference programme, providing coaching and support, and for the first time this year, is inviting employees to self-nominate.

5 Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton’s current inclusivity strategy is focused on removing barriers, and includes creating a culture of agile working and flexibility, along with spotlighting sponsorship and development, powerful networks, internal engagement and education and ensuring female health is supported.

“We are working hard to create a culture where our women are empowered to reach their full potential and will continue to do so, as we know we have more to do,” says Fiona Baldwin , Board Sponsor for Gender at Grant Thornton UK LLP.

The firm uses data to inform targeted action and has made significant efforts in particular to improve its representation of women at a senior level. During 2021, the firm saw an increased proportion of women being promoted to partner and joining as external hires, contributed to a more balanced representation of women at partner level – up 3%, from 19% in 2020 to 22% in 2021. By 2023, the firm aims to increase the percentage of female and non-binary partners to 25%.

6 Capgemini

For the sixth year in a row, Capgemini UK has been recognised for its work on gender equality and inclusion, maintaining its focus on actions to progress inclusion despite the disruption caused by the pandemic. The firm continues to grow its [email protected] network , and to invest in external expertise with Women on Boards, supporting 160 women with external training to develop their board leadership skills, to apply in and out of work, and support progression at Capgemini.

Focused on health for women, Capgemini recently launched Peppy, an app providing personalised medical support for women at different stages of life, from group chats to medical practitioner access, and provides support via its Time4You series of virtual events. Among other inclusion activities, Capgemini practices are: recruiting inclusively via balanced shortlists and offer of targeted mentoring opportunities for women.