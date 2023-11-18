Which nations are best for championing women in STEM?

Across the globe, women account for a relatively small proportion of the STEM workforce.

Previous research from The World Bank found women hold around 28% of all jobs in computer and mathematical occupations, and just 15.9% of engineering and architecture roles.

In a similar vein, women make up around 25% of the STEM workforce in the UK, according to STEM Women.

There are disparities when it comes to pay, too. Various studies have shown the gender wage gap in STEM professions to stand at more than US$25,000.

It begs the question as to which countries are leading the way when it comes to closing that gap and championing women in the STEM field.