How companies can prepare for new EU pay transparency rules

Last month, a significant majority of the European Parliament adopted a groundbreaking piece of legislation called the EU Pay Transparency Directive.

Its purpose? Ensure employers within the European Union offer increased pay transparency for job seekers and disclose any existing gender pay gaps within their companies.

The EU’s 27 member states will now be required to make the directive part of their own national legislation within the next three years. Businesses will then be given an additional 12 months to comply.

While the European Commission suggested in its original proposal that most of the new rules should cover organisations with at least 250 employees, the European Parliament successfully lowered that threshold to 50.

