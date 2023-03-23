Pay transparency in the Middle East – why it matters?

Pay transparency is the talk of the town.

Not only are an increasing number of companies adopting pay transparency, but in the US, across Europe and even in Asia, pay transparency laws are coming into effect, pushing even more companies to disclose salary ranges.

In the US, many states have brought in pay transparency laws which require organisations to publish salary ranges when they advertise roles. While in Europe, the EU pay transparency directive is coming in at the end of this quarter – this will give member states up to three years to comply.

Singapore is the latest country to introduce a law, mandating that all Singapore-listed companies will need to disclose the exact amount and breakdown of salaries and other payments made to their directors and CEOs in their annual reports.

But in the Middle East, there are no such laws, and the picture is less clear.

“The [Middle East] region is lagging in transparency law regulations,” Rameez Kaleem, founder and CEO of independent reward consultancy 3R Strategy tells Business Chief.

That said, a recent PwC Workforce study found that 71% of respondents in the Middle East (compared to 58% globally) stressed the importance of transparency by employers. The report highlighted a few specific actions for companies in the Middle East which included a commitment to pay transparency.

So, while there are no laws in the Middle East, there is still just as much if not more importance being placed by employees in this region on pay transparency.