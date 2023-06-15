Meet the CEO bringing hospitality leadership to healthcare

Choosing a professional highlight can be a challenge when you have a three decade-long career working for leading companies all over the world.

Not so for CEO Craig Cook.

The Dubai-based healthcare executive is crystal clear about his professional pinnacle – pioneering five-star hospitality leadership within the Middle East healthcare industry.

Australian national Craig, who has opened and led multiple hotels across the Middle East, first began applying the leadership lessons learned during his 25-year hospitality career in his former executive role at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of Mubadala’s network of world-class healthcare facilities.

“Bringing hospitality leadership values and top-tier operational expertise to healthcare has been a truly unique achievement,” says Craig, in an exclusive interview with Business Chief.

“I started the ball rolling at Cleveland and have since seen other healthcare organisations in the region take a hospitality-first leadership approach.”

Craig describes the movement as an industry “changing of the guard” as hospitality operations’ leaders take the helm of healthcare providers to deliver a renewed focus on care and satisfaction – not just for patients and clients, but employees too.

“To be part of such change is truly exciting,” he says.

And now Craig is bringing that same level of hospitality-inspired, leadership-led care and service to clients and team members in his new role as CEO of Aviv Clinics Dubai, a wholly owned subsidiary of DP World.

The first of its kind in the world and positioned at the forefront of Dubai’s healthcare tourism industry, Aviv Clinics is a speciality clinic focused on brain performance and brain health and is home to one of the world’s most advanced Hyperbaric Oxygen programme – which involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurised environment.

With a team of leading physicians, neuropsychologists, physiotherapists and operations professionals, Aviv Clinics is leveraging the best of medical science and technology, including AI, to treat age-related cognitive and functional decline, as well as traumatic brain injuries, fibromyalgia, PTSD, Lyme disease and neurological symptoms caused by COVID-19.

“It’s a truly unique offering based on more than 15 years of clinical tests and research” Craig says.