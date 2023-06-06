Tiemen Meester has, on paper at least, one of the hardest jobs in the world.

As Chief Operating Officer, Ports & Terminals at DP World, one of the largest logistics companies in the world, he has had to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented supply chain disruptions while still having one eye on perhaps his greatest challenge – climate change.

Dutch national Tiemen has sailed those choppy waters and fixed the weakest links in that supply chain. So how did he cope?

“I'm very focused on what I call a positive environment,” says Tiemen, talking exclusively to Business Chief. “Even if results are under pressure or things are not going your way, you need to create an upbeat, positive, fun environment. People need to work through the highs and lows.”

Starting life 51 years ago as a single operation in Dubai’s Port Rashid, DP World is now an integral part of global trade, with 150 companies spanning six continents and revenue of US$17bn in 2002 – with profits rising by 37% and EBITDA hitting US$5bn.



The leading provider of smart logistics solutions is not just an essential part of the worldwide supply chain, it also contributes an incredible 23.8% to Dubai’s GDP.

The very term ‘supply chain’ entered the public consciousness during the COVID-19 pandemic when the status quo of fully-stocked supermarket shelves and next-day delivery of any product imaginable ground to an unexpected and terrifying halt. The chain was broken, shipping containers were in desperately short supply, and then the Suez Canal – one of supply’s great arteries – became blocked. It was the perfect storm, the nightmare scenario.

“We moved from a world of just-in-time, where everything is about minimising working capital, where there is plenty of capacity and plenty of competition so companies could book last minute and get a great price. That established way of working literally fell apart,” says Tiemen.

“What happened then was panic mode. As long as people could get their goods, then they were happy. I think we learned from that. When it comes to resilience, the first thing that we've all learned is transparency and visibility, because even today a customer can live with a slower transit time, can live with a higher cost, but you need transparency and predictability, because then at least you can plan accordingly.”