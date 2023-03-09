Why Al-Dabbagh is the best workplace for Saudi employees

If ever there was a time when workplace culture mattered, it is now – in 2023.

As businesses look to attract and retain the best talent, building a healthy, engaged, and compassionate culture has become an organisational priority.

For Saudi Arabia’s Al-Dabbagh Group, culture takes centre stage.

It is the ethos around which everything else is built and operates and is central to the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate’s success.

It is an ethos too that has garnered the family-run group numerous accolades both regionally and internationally, including being listed in Newsweek America’s Most Responsible Companies of 2021.

But its latest accolade, as the ‘best place to work’ in Saudi Arabia in 2023, is perhaps its most important given the Group’s claim that ‘our greatest asset is our people’.

Named as the best largest private company to work for in the Kingdom by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, Al-Dabbagh is recognised for its efforts towards ‘creating and fostering a positive working environment for all’.

Saudi Arabia ups ante on providing great workplace environments

The Group joins luxury retailer Chalhoub Group, PepsiCo, international hotel chain Hilton and logistics giant DHL Express as the five best workplaces for employees in the Kingdom in 2023 – all perfect examples of large companies that have ‘worked diligently to form connections and transform cultures and ensure employee wellbeing goes hand in hand with economic growth’, according to Great Place to Work.



“We are very happy to see a growing awareness in Saudi Arabia in providing great workplace environments for all employees,” says Tanzeel Rehman, Great Place to Work Middle East’s MD for Saudi and Bahrain.



Saudi Arabia has created tens of thousands of new jobs as part of its plan to develop US$1 trillion worth of new projects to meet its Vision 2030 plan of diversifying the economy away from hydrocarbons.



Under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan, too, the country is pushing for greater workforce diversity, with a particular focus on increasing women’s participation in the workforce.



The vision aims to develop their talents, invest their energies, and provide them with the right opportunities to build their futures, and private companies in the Kingdom are actively supporting this vision – expanding women’s access to leadership positions, improving access to education and training.



Al-Dabbagh Group is a case in point. Its construction business, Red Sea International, has seen a 58% increase in the percentage of female colleagues since 2017. While Chalhoub Group, the second-best place to work in Saudi, boasts a workforce comprised of more than 60% women, 40% of which are in management roles and 30% at senior leadership positions.