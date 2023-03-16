Study reveals pay gap concerns on both sides of the Atlantic

An in-depth study carried out by beqom across the UK and US has revealed a whole host of concerns among workers surrounding the gender pay gap, salary transparency and the impact of rising inflation.

The Swiss software company surveyed a total of 2,000 employed adults – 1,000 in the US and 1,000 in the UK – to gauge their perspectives on:

Pay gap awareness

Trust in employers’ action to remedy pay gaps

The role the government should play in holding employers accountable

Transparency around pay

Strikingly, in the US, more than half (51%) of workers in the US say their workplace has a problem in relation to gender pay gap – up 121% compared to a similar survey completed in 2019.

In fact, more than a third (35%) believe the gender pay gap has increased over the past two years.