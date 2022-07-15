Urgent action needed in MENA region to close gender gap

It’s no secret that the pandemic and its economic fallout has had a truly regressive effect on gender equality. Nor that little action is being taken to counter these effects.

Recent r esearch by the University of Washington revealed that the greatest and most persistent gender gap has been seen in employment, with 26% of women reporting loss of work compared with 20% of men globally – clear evidence that Covid-19 has exacerbated previously existing social and economic disparities.

And, according to the London School of Economics , 64 million women globally lost their jobs during the pandemic, with women’s jobs nearly two times more vulnerable than men’s.

And just as we begin to recover from the impact of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis kicks in, once more putting women in the firing line – and potentially putting to bed hopes that gender equality can build back.

Global gender parity for workplace participation in decline

Sadly, the latest figures from the World Economic Forum make for grim reading. Not only has the global gender gap – made worse by the pandemic – not bounced back, but the cost-of-living crisis is continuing the job of Covid-19 in impacting women disproportionately.

The WEF says that global gender parity for labour force participation had been slowly declining since 2009 in the Global Gender Gap Index , but this trend was accelerated in 2020, thanks to the pandemic, when gender parity scores dropped precipitously over two consecutive editions, putting gender parity in the labour force globally at 62.9% – the lowest level registered since the index was first compiled.

It seems likely this will only get worse. According to WEF’s just-released Global Gender Gap Report 2022 , it will take another 132 years to close the gender gap, as just one in five economies manage to close the gender gap by at least 1% over the past year.

While the current unemployment rates for both men and women are higher than pre-pandemic levels, women’s 2021 global unemployment rate (6.4%) was higher than that of men (6.1%).