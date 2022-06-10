Middle East GDP hike of 57% if more women join workforce

While in recent years, women in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have made unprecedented gains as a vital part of the region’s workforce, MENA has yet to reap the full potential of women in the workforce – and this is costing them.

Stimulating more women to enter or re-enter the workforce could provide a major economic boom to the MENA region, reveals a new PwC report – MENA Women in Work Survey 2022 .

The research finds that by bringing female employment rate on par with that of males, the region could witness a massive GDP hike of 57%, or as much as US$2 trillion.

“Tapping into the potential of the next generation of female workers and leaders can unlock a whole new wave of economic opportunities in the region,” says Norma Taki , Inclusion and diversity leader at PwC.

Women’s participation in the Gulf workplace is gathering pace

Female participation in the workforce across the region currently stands at between 20% to 40% for most countries, with the Gulf countries ranking highest and Egypt and Jordan lowest. More women work in Qatar than any other country in the region, at 60%, followed by Kuwait, the UAE and Bahrain. Jordan is the lowest.

That said, progress over the last two decades has been “momentous”, says Jing Teow , a senior economist at PwC, with Qatar for example seeing a xx% rise in women participating in the workplace, from 1990 to 2019.

This is thanks to the fact that more women are more highly educated than ever before, and especially well represented in higher education in STEM disciplines. For example, between 34% (Egypt and Saudi Arabia) and 56% (Oman) of STEM graduates are women, a much higher proportion than in the US (22%) or Europe (34%).

The MENA region is also home to an increasing number of female entrepreneurs. In 2019, a study by ArabNet suggested that between 10-20% of startups across the region are led by women.

Teow describes today’s young MENA women as a “pioneering generation” who are more likely than ever to go to work and remain in employment to fulfil their career ambitions. “They are highly educated and motivated, and are increasingly visible across the public and private sectors.”

And more and more are making it to leadership roles and positions of power, as Forbes' list of the 200 most powerful women in the region shows, the most recent one dominated by women from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.