Exclusive: Nameer Khan, Chairman of MENA Fintech Association

How does the MENA region compare to others – what are its strengths and weaknesses?

The MENA region's fintech industry is well-positioned for growth, with global fintech-as-a-service market size projected to reach US$949.49 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2%. The region has already seen significant fintech investments, with over US$819 million invested in the sector in the first half of 2022 alone. This presents an unprecedented opportunity for financial services providers in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region to redefine the industry's future, as they operate in an evolving landscape.

Several countries in the region are leading the way in terms of fintech investment, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which are among the top ten countries globally for fintech investment. The UAE, in particular, has established itself as a leading fintech hub, with a supportive regulatory environment, a growing fintech ecosystem, and a strong commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship. This has resulted in significant fintech investment in the country, including investments in several high-profile fintech startups.

Why should a fintech startup be located in the MENA region? Why is it attractive for fintechs?

The MENA region has established itself as an attractive destination for fintech startups due to the volume of commercial opportunities on offer. The region boasts a large and young population, with 60% of its population being under the age of 25 and a high smartphone penetration rate, potentially amenable to the adoption of mobile payment services.

Furthermore, the UAE has launched several initiatives designed to nurture entrepreneurship and support fintech startups. For example, the country has established several special economic zones with business-friendly laws, zero tax on business income and profits, and no restrictions on foreign exchange or capital repatriation. These measures have helped to attract incumbent international players and create strong potential network effects.

In addition to this, the UAE government has implemented several initiatives to support fintech startups, such as the Dubai Future District Fund to support seed-to-growth-stage tech startups. Similarly, the Abu Dhabi government has put in place several initiatives to create a favourable business environment for entrepreneurial talent and innovative businesses.

Overall, the MENA region provides a conducive environment for fintech startups to thrive, with significant commercial opportunities, a supportive regulatory environment, and access to funding and resources. As a result, several countries in the region, particularly the UAE, are emerging as leading fintech hubs globally, attracting investment and talent from around the world.

What is holding fintech back in the region, if anything?

The fintech industry in the MENA region has faced challenges due to the lack of uniformity in regulations across the region. However, there have been significant strides made towards creating a more developed regulatory environment, particularly in the area of stored value facility (SVF) licensing and operations.

Every country in the region and its Central Bank bears the responsibility of creating a healthy balance between customer protection, customer ease, ease of business, and having the right set of safeguards in place to create a seamless and well-protected payment ecosystem. The UAE's Central Bank, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) have recently signed an agreement to collaborate over joint fintech initiatives and activities, demonstrating a willingness to promote innovation and develop the fintech community. Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority has been impressive with relatively clearer guidelines making it easier for fintechs to expand into the Kingdom.

With sustained regulatory support, we believe that the fintech industry in the MENA region has a bright future ahead.

What keeps you awake at night, and what gets you up in the morning?

Well, I'll tell you what doesn't keep me up at night - counting sheep! I sleep like a baby. But in all seriousness, what really drives me in life is my purpose and legacy – having humble beginnings. I want to make a positive impact on the world and leave it a better place than I found it.

So when I wake up in the morning, it's not just about going through the motions of the day. I think about what I can do to make a difference, whether it's through my work or personal life. And yeah, sometimes I think about what I would do if today was my last day – but let's hope it's not, because I've got a lot more to accomplish!

I believe that life is too short to not make a difference. So if I can go to bed at night knowing that I've done something to positively impact someone's life, then that's what truly makes me sleep well at night.

DID YOU KNOW?

Nameer is also founder and CEO of Fils, the region’s leading sustainability-focused fintech, and has been recognised as the MENA’s Future Fintech Leader by the Central Bank of the UAE for his outstanding contributions to industry-wide growth and collaboration.