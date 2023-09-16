What did beqom’s ‘Levelling the Playing Field’ study, carried out last year, tell you about pay transparency?

Our survey revealed a further desire for increased pay transparency among workforces. Of 1,000 workers surveyed, 39% want to understand their total compensation, 26% want to understand salary ranges for different positions within their organisation and 8% want to know how salary ranges differ by location. Perhaps most notably, 79% of employees want greater internal pay transparency.

Pay transparency is one of the clearest and most tangible solutions to the gender pay gap. A recent Harvard University study shows that identifying pay gaps between co-workers helps to reduce them, and low earners have the most to gain from improved access to pay transparency.

Crucially, this is mirrored in our report, which found almost 80% of candidates were more likely to apply for roles that included salary ranges.

How detrimental is the impact of poor pay transparency?

For years, it has been considered taboo to discuss your salary with co-workers. The privacy of pay has allowed more money to be allocated to those who negotiate more aggressively or those who threaten to quit. When pay is transparent, HR and managers must be able to justify each employee’s salary – thus reducing or eliminating any type of bias.

However, the argument for greater pay transparency is becoming increasingly apparent for the next generation. It allows workers to better advocate for themselves, helping them to climb the ladder faster – something many are desperate for against a backdrop of high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

Why is pay transparency beneficial for employers?

Times are changing. Employees are demanding greater levels of pay transparency and it’s increasingly in the interests of employers to ensure their organisations foster a culture of openness.

Sharing accurate salary ranges on job listings saves hiring teams time by preventing situations where candidates go through the hiring process, only to be disappointed with the proposed salary. It also will encourage a greater number of applicants, attracting (and retaining) a more diverse workforce, which will come back to benefit the employer.

And, while employees may decide to resign for a myriad of reasons, beqom’s ‘Compensation and Culture’ report found three in five (60%) would consider leaving for an employer that provides more pay transparency than their current workplace. A lack of transparency can heighten suspicion amongst colleagues, while instilling a culture of transparency can improve talent retention.

On top of greater pay transparency, a stronger understanding of total compensation could also be mutually beneficial. Almost half (48%) of employees don’t know their total compensation, which comprises the value of their salary, benefits and perks. beqom’s research also discovered that the number one reason why job seekers apply to any given role is the position itself and the tasks involved. Greater transparency of total compensation, as well as what life looks like at a particular company, will improve employee satisfaction, in turn boosting staff attraction and retention.

Where do you expect the pay transparency movement to go next?

In a post-pandemic, post-Great Resignation world, pay transparency is here to stay. Employers who proactively embrace this will set themselves up for success and will be the ones who attract and retain the best talent.

At a time when legislation, employee demand and business benefits are all encouraging organisations to enact legal and cultural changes that create greater pay transparency, it’s important this is done in the correct manner.

******

For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief Middle East & Africa and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

You may also be interested in the Business Chief US & Canada website.

Please check out our upcoming event – Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE in London on September 26-27.

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.