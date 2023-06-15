Gen Z is coming to a workplace near you. Are you ready?

Gen Z is coming, and fast. But are employers ready?

Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, now aged 11-26, has now surpassed Millennials, and will soon become the largest cohort of workers, and consumers.

Within seven years, Gen Z (also known as Gen Zers, iGen and centennials) will comprise 31% of the workforce in the world’s most influential business hubs.

And with its swelling youth population, the Middle East is destined to see massive impact from this demographic – especially the UAE, with Dubai ranked second (44%) globally in CBRE’s Global Outlook 2030 for fastest-growing Gen Z population.

By 2030, three-quarters (75%) of the Middle East workforce will consist of Millennials and centennials, a sizeable increase from the current 38%, data from UAE-headquartered The Talent Enterprise reveals.

And this new demographic is already shaping the economy, and the workplace.

But what do Gen Zers want from their careers, from their employers, and from their workplace? And what won’t they tolerate?

Transparency, diversity, authenticity – watchwords for Gen Z

Noura Dadzie, Senior VP of Talent.com tells Business Chief that while we must be careful not to put any generation in a box, there are certain attitudes, expectations, and behaviours typical of Gen Z employees.

Flexibility, transparency, diversity, and authenticity are all traits that organisations must consider if they hope to hire and retain future talent.

“It’s no longer enough to have company values and diversity statements on the company website or plastered across the reception wall,” says Noura. “Gen Z expects an organisation, its leaders, and managers to live and breathe those values and demonstrate them tangibly. Organisations that pay lip service to values will lose young talent to organisations that are able to demonstrate these every day.”

Noura points to job postings that have the D&I policy tacked on at the end as an example of bad employer practice likely to deter the best and brightest – and argues that each element of the recruitment process must involve genuine action to encourage diversity and enable inclusion, as well as transparency around salary where possible.

“By displaying salary information front and centre of a job posting, a company signposts their commitment to DEI publicly from the outset.”

Because what executives should know is that, unlike previous generations, Gen Zers are not afraid to stand up for what they believe in and are comfortable challenging those ostensibly above them in the traditional office hierarchy.

Take pay transparency, a practice that more organisations are embracing, in large part thanks to the introduction of new laws driven by Gen Z demands.

Data from Talent.com shows that more than a third of Gen Z employees report having experienced pay discrimination – more than any other generation. Part of the reason for this may be that this demographic has high ethical standards in the workplace, are extremely aware of inequalities, and expect to be treated equally regardless of age, and so hold employers to high standards.

As a heavyweight employer of centennials, gulf executive and Kerten Hospitality CEO Marloes Knippenberg, believes Gen Zers choose an employer for their values, transparency, and commitment to future generations.

“The Gen Z work purpose is to be loyal to their choices, to learn from them, and to remain unafraid when making a choice for the benefit of the planet and people. This is what drives them day and day out,” says Marloes.