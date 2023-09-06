Culture is King – The power of putting people first

What a people-first culture looks like

Putting people first is not about sleep pods, games rooms, or fancy coffee, Edward tells Business Chief – it’s about listening to employee needs, understanding their motivators and how to engage with them more effectively, and empowering them to make decisions on behalf of the company.

It means prioritising employee growth and wellbeing, adds Neha, and involves putting in place practices, policies and benefits structured around driving inclusion and equity that are engineered to unleash employee potential.

Being truly people-first means that every interaction or touchpoint is an opportunity to enable the team, Neha says. For instance, when considering learning and development, opportunities are identified and offered not only on immediate job impact, but on career aspirations and potential. While in performance management, feedback is given on time to ensure relevance and practical inputs instead of simply being regarded as a tick in the box.

Marks points to prioritisation of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives. And as teams in Africa are already very diverse in terms of gender, race, and ethnicity, what organisations prioritise today is inclusion.

“In an inclusive environment where people feel valued, respected, and supported, they will feel a stronger sense of connection and belonging. This, in turn, leads to increased engagement, as individuals feel a genuine passion for their work and exhibit a strong commitment to performing at their best.”

Purposeful leadership key in shaping people-first culture

And it all begins from the top. Purposeful leadership and broad engagement are two of the four pillars identified by Heidrick & Struggles as being central to shaping culture.

Neha says both leaders and the employees should define their ‘why’ – what would a people-first culture unlock for them? And then define key metrics that will help recognise progress over time. They should then focus on building broad engagement by putting people first to ensure that culture has a positive effect on performance.

Neha points to two levers that drive the shift in culture. The ‘what’ is organisational hard wiring, which refers to all people and processes that reinforce behaviours you want to see in the organisation – from recruitment to performance management, rewards and recognition to development.

The ‘how’ – a heavier lift – is what Neha calls ‘organisational soft levers’, which is how the organisation needs to be as they execute their day-to-day activities. “This requires a change in a leader’s mindset to role-model a people-centric culture,” says Neha.

Which is why the majority of effort in reinforcing a people-centric culture for Heidrick & Struggles is by working with the leaders directly instead of ‘delegating’ culture efforts to HR. “It’s critical that culture building should not be viewed as a programme that HR needs to own and deliver. Ownership should be reinforced at the leadership level.”

Mark agrees, adding that organisations need to adopt a company-wide approach, driven by purposeful leadership teams who are aligned with the company’s strategy and purpose. This entails a dedication to drive a fundamental cultural transformation, accompanied by the development of inclusive leadership mindsets, behaviours and skills.

“Leaders play a crucial role in aligning themselves with the company's DE&I strategy and creating an inclusive environment where individuals feel valued, respected, and supported.”

While culture transformation is a top-down approach, engagement at every level of the organisation is necessary.

“Leaders play a crucial role in aligning themselves with the company's DE&I strategy and creating an inclusive environment where individuals feel valued, respected, and supported,” Marks explains. “This is followed by broad engagement down and across the organisation, fostering a sense of deep engagement across all levels of leadership, fuelling their passion for their work and dedication to delivering exceptional performance.”

Among the challenges organisations face, resources and the high cost of creating a people-first culture are universal. “Our approach includes minimising and localising the work to bring down the costs of shaping entire organisations, or phasing the work to ensure an optimal balance of cost and reward,” says Mark.

Additional challenges often include the adoption of technology; a lack of infrastructure; language, and occasionally cultural sensitivity.

“Not many are aware of how diverse Africa really is. We are home to 54 countries and an estimated 1,000 to 2,000 languages – making up approximately one third of the world’s languages,” explains Mark. “Even within our continent, we must take into account particular nuances between the countries, because of strong historic links and cultural differences. Cultural programmes rolled out in different parts of the region cannot be homogenous. Leaders must understand the specific nature of the market’s unique history and how it impacts the approach taken in shaping organisational culture.”