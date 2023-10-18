World Menopause Day 2023: Are employers doing enough?

Held every year on 18 October, World Menopause Day is aimed at raising awareness of the menopause and shining a light on the resources available to anyone looking to improve their health and wellbeing.

Individuals and organisations across the world are encouraged to participate by hosting events, voicing their support on social media and taking concrete action to break the stigma.

This year’s theme is cardiovascular disease, which supersedes breast cancer as the number one cause of death and disability in women. Those with early menopause (under 45) are at higher risk of coronary heart disease due to the fact there is often less oestrogen in their bodies from an earlier age.

While World Menopause Day is an important occasion for generating awareness across the board, it also serves as the perfect opportunity to ask whether businesses are doing enough to create a positive experience for employees who may be going through the menopause.

The menopause is negatively impacting women at work

A look at the numbers is enough to demonstrate the importance of employers giving the menopause the consideration it deserves and treating sufferers with respect and sensitivity.

It also outlines the challenges facing women when it comes to doing their job to the best of their ability.