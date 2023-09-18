First there was the Great Resignation; then came quiet quitting.

Employers can be forgiven for hoping for a period of stability after a tumultuous few years which have seen workers reconsider their career direction and strive for a better work-life balance.

However, a recent report from Ivanti showed the technology sector remains unsettled, with a quarter of global IT professionals admitting they are contemplating leaving their jobs within the next six months.

With that in mind, Jefferson Frank, a global leader in AWS recruitment, has identified the reasons why tech professionals are seeking pastures new and outlined how firms can better retain their talent.

Examining data from its parent company, Tenth Revolution Group, researchers from Jefferson Frank discovered a lack of salary increase was the main source of discontent among tech professionals.

This was followed by a perceived lack of career prospects and a desire to simply pursue a new challenge.

“These new insights are like a retention checklist,” said James Lloyd-Townshend, Chairman and CEO of Tenth Revolution Group. “I’m not surprised to see a lack of salary increase come out on top – fair compensation will always be critical.

“What’s interesting is that the other top reasons broadly fall into three categories: progression, purpose and working culture. Reinvigorating these elements will give businesses the best chance of holding onto their tech talent.”

