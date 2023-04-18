e& commits to the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles

Technology and investment group e& has committed to the United Nations' Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) to further enhance gender equality in the workplace.

Established by the UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs is a set of seven principles that build on international labour and human rights standards and recognise corporate responsibility in these areas.

“By signing the Women's Empowerment Principles, we are reaffirming our commitment to achieving gender equality in a tangible way,” said Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&, who was also named as one of the Top 10 best-performing CEOs in the UAE by Business Chief.

“Throughout our transformation journey as a global technology and investment group, we have sought to create business practices that empower women, positively impact societies, and address gender disparities.

“It is a great initiative to empower women locally, regionally, and globally. Supporting the UN initiative underscores our commitment to enacting real change.”